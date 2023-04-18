🥎 Kansas Heads to Columbia for Midweek Border Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (20-19, 2-7 Big 12) takes a quick trip east to Columbia to take on longtime rival Missouri (25-20, 4-14 SEC) in a midweek game April 19 at 6 p.m. CT at the Mizzou Softball Complex.

Last weekend, Kansas picked up its first win versus No. 7 Texas since 2016 with a 9-3 win Friday night. That was the first win versus a top-10 conference opponent on the road since April 24, 2002 at No. 4 Nebraska. The last time KU earned two ranked wins on the road in the same season was 2005 (No. 15 Missouri and No. 24 Nebraska). The Jayhawks had a chance to win the Texas series on Sunday, but fell in the seventh inning by a score of 3-2.

The series between Kansas and Missouri goes back to 1978, with MU holding a 69-42 advantage. In 2021, KU ended a 13-game losing streak against the Tigers with a 4-3 win in Columbia and picked up a second-straight victory in 2022 with a 11-7 victory last season in Lawrence.

Freshman Presley Limbaugh has had a stellar start to her Kansas career, leading the team with a .303 batting average, which is good enough for the No. 10 spot on the all-time Kansas softball freshman list. The left-handed hitter also leads the team with six stolen bases.

Junior Kasey Hamilton started two games in the circle last weekend, including a complete game Friday night in the 9-3 victory. On the weekend, Hamilton had an ERA of 3.28, striking out eight batters in 10.2 innings pitched. Sophomore Olivia Bruno had one of the best games of her career Friday night, hitting two home runs and finishing with four RBI.

The Jayhawks are tough to beat when leading, as the Jayhawks are 15-0 when leading after the fourth inning. KU is also 12-0 when it scores at least six runs. Freshman reliever Lizzy Ludwig leads the team with an ERA of 1.69 and is second in the Big 12 with three saves.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The midweek game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network on ESPN+ with Max Thoma and Brooke Wilmes on the call. Fans can also listen live on KTGR, available at 100.5 FM and 105.1 FM. Live stats will be provided on kuathletics.com.