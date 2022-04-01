🥎 Kansas Heads to Lubbock to Face Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will head to Lubbock, Texas to play a three game series against Texas Tech. The weekend of games marks the second conference series of the year for the Jayhawks.

The two teams will play three games over the course of the weekend, starting at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, April 1. They will then play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and close out the weekend with a 12 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday.

Kansas leads the series between the two teams, 38-30. In Lubbock, the Jayhawks are 19-12 against the Red Raiders. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Jayhawks lost the series 2-1 in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks are coming off of an 11-7 midweek victory over No. 24 Missouri in the Border Showdown. In that game, Kansas did not have a single batter strike out. The last time this happened was March 11, 2021 when Kansas took down South Dakota State 4-1.

Lyric Moore currently leads the Jayhawks with a .436 average. In the game against Missouri, Moore went 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs and two RBI. Moore also leads the team with 34 hits.

Shelby Gayre went 3-for-3 with a double and a RBI against Missouri and Olivia Bruno went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and four RBI.

Ashlyn Anderson has a .359 average and leads the team with 24 runs, 11 doubles and eight home runs. She also has a team-high .761 slugging percentage which is the fifth-highest for a Jayhawk in a single season. Anderson is also currently on a 10-game reached base streak.

Savanna DesRochers, Shayna Espy and Macy Omli all have 23 hits so far this season, the third most on the team. Against Missouri, DesRochers was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBI. She also threw the last 2.2 innings and only gave up one hit. Espy had one hit and two runs in the Border Showdown. Omli went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Texas Tech, currently 17-15 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play, is coming off of a weekend series where it was swept by No. 7 Oklahoma State. They are ranked sixth in the conference.

Payton Jackson and Ellie Bailey lead the Red Raiders on the offensive side. Jackson is batting a .355 with 27 hits including eight doubles, two triples and four home runs. She also leads the team with a .671 slugging percentage. Bailey is batting .322 with 28 hits including eight doubles and two home runs. She also leads the team with 18 RBI.

Junior Pitcher Kendall Fritz threw a perfect game against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on March 12 and claimed the Co-Big 12 Pitcher of the week title for the week of March 15.