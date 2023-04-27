🥎 Kansas Heads to Norman for Weekend Series Against No. 1 Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (22-21, 4-8 Big 12) looks to keep its momentum at No. 1 Oklahoma this weekend, April 28-30, at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

The Jayhawks will face off against the Sooners (42-1, 12-0 Big 12) on April 28 at 1 p.m. CT, followed by its second matchup on April 29 at 2 p.m. The third battle on April 30 at 1 p.m. The first game of the series was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch, but was pushed up due to forecasted inclement weather.

Last weekend, KU claimed its first conference series win since March 30-31, 2019, after defeating Texas Tech. TTU took the first game of the series, but the Jayhawks posted two-straight shutouts to secure the series victory.

Oklahoma holds a 75-44 series all-time series advantage over KU. The last time KU beat OU was April 2, 2016, with a score of 5-2 in Norman.

The Jayhawks have seen stellar play from their pitching staff this season. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig leads Kansas with a 1.53 ERA, which is the best ERA for a freshman in the Big 12 and sixth-lowest ERA for a freshman in the nation. Last weekend, Ludwig threw her first career complete game shutout versus Texas Tech (April 23) in just her second career start. Junior Kasey Hamilton and Ludwig pitched a combined 16-straight scoreless innings against TTU.

This season, Kansas is undefeated when it scores at least six runs (12-0) and the Jayhawks are undefeated when leading from the fourth inning on (16-0).

Junior catcher Lyric Moore boasts the best batting average on the team at .308. Moore batted a team-high .444 in nine at-bats versus Texas Tech. On the season, Moore has thrown out seven runners trying to steal, which ranks first in the Big 12. Moore enters the weekend on a five-game hitting streak.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the action via 107.7 The Franchise or follow along live stats provided by kuathletics.com.