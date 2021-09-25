⚽ Kansas Heads to Oklahoma State for Sunday Matchup

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas (5-5-1) will be looking for their first Big 12 win of the season when they take on Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT at Neal Patterson Stadium. The contest will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and fans can follow live stats here.

The match will be the last of four straight road games for the Jayhawks. KU has gone 1-2 in the first three matches of that stretch with a 2-1 victory at Dartmouth on Sept. 16, before falling at No. 19 Harvard 2-1 on Sept. 19 and at No. 8 TCU 1-0 on Sept. 23.

On Thursday night at No. 8 TCU, Kansas outshot the Horned Frogs 19-18, but were unable to score the equalizer. Emilie Gavillet made her second consecutive start in the match and made six saves on the night.

The Jayhawks have had a balanced attack offensively with seven players having at least 11 shots this season. Those include senior Rylan Childers (23), sophomore Brie Severns (15), freshman Raena Childers (15), senior Grace Wiltgen (14), senior Kailey Lane (12), freshman Magali Gagné (12) and sophomore Shira Elinav (11).

Oklahoma State (5-4-1) enters Sunday off a 2-1 loss against Baylor on Thursday night. Along with Kansas, Oklahoma State will be seeking their first Big 12 win of the season. The Cowgirls have posted a 4-2-1 record at home this season.

Oklahoma State holds a 13-11-4 advantage over Kansas in the all-time series. OSU has won each of the last eight matchups at home and Kansas will be looking for its first win in Stillwater since Oct. 15, 2004 (W, 1-0). Last season, KU earned a 1-0 win at Rock Chalk Park on Oct. 16, 2020.

Kansas will return home for the first time in over two weeks to face in-state rival Kansas State. The match will be on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. CT and fans can purchase tickets by clicking here. The game will also be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.