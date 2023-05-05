🎾 Kansas Advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament by Defeating Charlotte, 4-2

RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 25 Kansas defeated No. 40 Charlotte 4-2 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday. Kansas will move onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, May 6th.

Kansas will play the winner of No. 3 NC State and South Carolina State. The Jayhawks improved to 15-7 overall in match play this season while securing their first NCAA Tournament first round victory since 2019.

Kansas (15-7, 4-6 Big 12) won its 14th doubles point of the season after picking up wins at courts two and three over Charlotte (22-7, 2-1 C-USA).

The second doubles duo, Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey finished first after swiftly taking down Kaavya Sawhney and Ruxi Schech 6-1. No. 64 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren were defeated by Lucia Quiterio and Margaux Maquet by a score of 6-3. The doubles point was won on court No. 3 by Tamari Gagoshidze and Silvia Costache topping Lucie Petruzelova and Emma Wilkins 6-4.

In singles play, Kansas picked up its first singles point at the #2 position after Manu defeated Lucia Quiterio 6-4, 6-2. With a 2-0 lead, No. 71 Ngounoue claimed another win after taking down Ruxi Schech in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to give Kansas a 3-0 lead.

Kaavya Sawhney gave Charlotte their first point after defeating Gagoshidze 6-1, 7-5. After a back and forth battle, Charlotte’s Margaux Maquet collected a second point for the 49ers after taking down Van Vuuren with a score of 7-6 (3), 6-4.

It would be Costache at Court No. 5 to clinch Kansas’ first NCAA Tournament first round win since 2019 and breaking their three match losing streak. Costache beat Emma Wilkins, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Next up the Jayhawks will stay in Raleigh, N.C. to play the winner of No. 3 North Carolina State and unranked South Carolina State match on Saturday, May 6th at 3 p.m. CT to see who will move on to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

Doubles (Order of Finish – 2, 1, 3)

Quiterio / Maquet (CLT) def. #64 Ngounoue / Vuuren (KU) 6-3 Manu / Massey (KU) def. Sawhney / Schech (CLT) 6-1 Gagoshidze / Costache (KU) def. Petruzelova / Wilkins (CLT) 6-4

Singles (Order of Finish – 2, 1, 6, 3, 5)