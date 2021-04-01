🏐 Kansas Hosts Arkansas State For Two-Match Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (10-10, 7-9 Big 12) hosts Arkansas State (8-8, 8-8 Sun Belt) for its final two matches of the regular season April 2-3. The two schools will play the first match Friday at 4 p.m., and the second match Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Jayhawks last played March 20, sweeping Wichita State in three sets behind 18 kills by Caroline Crawford. Kansas enters the series on a five-match win streak and winners of eight of its last ten matches.

Jenny Mosser continues to lead Kansas in kills per set (3.37), while the duo of Ayah Elnady (2.39) and Caroline Crawford (2.00) each average two-or-more kills per set. Crawford boasts a team-high 97 total blocks this season, while averaging 1.21 blocks per set. Rachel Langs is second on the team with 60 blocks and a 0.85 blocks per set average.

Aiding the Kansas offense is Elise McGhie. The freshman setter has a team-high 7.88 assists per set, while also tallying 47 kills this season. Kennedy Farris is the lone Jayhawk to record 200-or-more digs this season and has a team-high 261 digs, while averaging 3.35 digs per set. Mosser is second on the team with 2.50 digs per set.

OPPONENET PREVIEW: ARKANSAS STATE

Arkansas State (8-8, 8-8 Sun Belt) is set to play its first two matches of the spring when it travels to Lawrence April 2-3. The Red Wolves were originally schedule to play two matches against Central Arkansas March 7-11 but both were canceled. ASU last played Nov. 7, falling to Texas State in five sets.

The Red Wolves offense is led by Madison Brown, who boasts 4.16 kills per set and has 237 kills this year. Lauren Musante is ASU’s team leader in assists per set (8.15) and service aces per set (0.23).

The duo of Brianna Hollingshed (1.28) and Kendahl Davenport (1.45) each average 1.25 blocks per set or greater with Davenport tallying a team-high 87 total blocks this season.

Current Arkansas State head coach Santiago Restrepo was the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners for 14 seasons from 2004-17. During that time, Kansas held the 18-10 series advantage.

CRAWFORD SETS PROGRAM RECORD

Caroline Crawford finished the three-set match against Wichita State with 18 kills on 23 attempts with only one error. Her .739 attack percentage set a program record during the rally scoring era, eclipsing the .700 attack percentage by Chelsea Albers against North Dakota State Sept. 20, 2013.