🏀 Kansas Hosts No. 6/6 Baylor For Regular Season Finale
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball hosts No. 6/6 Baylor for its regular season finale Saturday at 4 p.m., Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Jayhawks (7-16, 3-14 Big 12) last played Wednesday, falling to the Iowa State Cyclones 83-53.
Holly Kersgieter was the lone Jayhawk to tally double-figure points, finishing with 12. She added her third double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.
Kersgieter is the Jayhawks’ leader in points per game (16.8) and is tied for the team lead in rebounds per game (6.8) with Ioanna Chatzileonti. Chatzileonti blocked four shots against the Cyclones, a Big 12 high for the freshman, and averages 1.52 blocks per contest. Aniya Thomas has continued her hot streak, tallying 28 points in Kansas’ last two games. Thomas rattled off the first eight points for KU against the Cyclones. She is the team leader with 1.78 steals per contest.
GAME 24
Date: Saturday, March 6
Location: Lawrence, Kan.
Arena: Allen Fieldhouse
Tip Time: 4 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Live Stats: Stats
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
OPPONENT PREVIEW: BAYLOR
Baylor (20-2, 15-1 Big 12) last played March 1, beating Texas 64-57. The Lady Bears were led by NaLyssa Smith’s 23 points, while Queen Egbo added 13 and Dijonai Carrington pitched in 10. Egbo tallied a double-double after adding 14 rebounds. The Lady Bears are on a 12-game winning streak. Their last lost came against Iowa State Jan. 16 in Waco Texas after not playing for two weeks.
Smith is Baylor’s team leader in points per game (18.1) and rebounds per game (9.3). Smith is second behind Egbo in blocks with 18, while Egob has 26 and averages 1.24 per contest. Egbo (10.6) joins Carrington (12.4) and Moon Ursin (11.8) in averaging double figure points for BU. DiDi Richards boasts a team-high 6.86 assists per game and has amassed 144 assists this season.
Baylor plays one final regular season game against West Virginia Monday, March 8.
UP NEXT
Kansas makes the short trip to Kansas City, Missouri for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. Following the conclusion of games this weekend, Kansas will know its seeding and when it plays in the tournament.