👟 Kansas Hosts Jayhawk Classic at Anschutz Pavilion

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams will host the Jayhawk Classic on January 23-24 inside Anschutz Sports Pavilion, as the Jayhawks host their final home meet of the 2020 indoor season.

The meet kicks off on Thursday at 2 p.m., with the start of the men’s heptathlon, before continuing on Friday at 9 a.m. The Jayhawk Classic will feature more than 10 programs, including Division I schools Wichita State, Central Arkansas and Kansas City.

“We’re excited to see some of our athletes that haven’t competed yet,” Head Coach Stanley Redwine said of the Jayhawk Classic. “As a full team, I think it will put us all together. Last week, we had some people that didn’t step up, and I think this will help everyone step up. I am looking forward to see how it turns out.”

The Jayhawks are coming off of a third-place team finish at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular in Wichita, Kansas on January 18, where Kansas came out on top in 10 events. Senior Jedah Caldwell led the meet by scoring 14 points behind victories in the 60 meters and 200 meters, while sophomore Zach Bradford set the No. 2 pole vault clearance in the country, vaulting 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.).

The Jayhawk Classic comes after the Jayhawk men were ranked No. 13 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Preseason Rankings, which came out on January 8. The ranking marked the Kansas men’s 10th-consecutive ranking in the top-25, while the Kansas women ranked No. 43 to kick off the 2020 season.

Through two meets this season, four Jayhawks rank in the top-20 in the country of their respective event entering this weekend, led by Bradford’s No. 2 vault of 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.). In addition, Mariah Kuykendoll’s time of 53.74 in the women’s 400 meters ranks No. 6 in the NCAA, while also becoming the No. 4 performer in KU indoor history.

At last year’s Jayhawk Classic, Kansas pole vaulters Hussain Al Hizam and Zach Bradford highlighted the meet by setting the Anschutz Pavilion facility record at 5.58m (18-3.75 ft.), breaking the 2018 record set by Jake Albright at 5.57m (18-3.25 ft.).

The Jayhawk Classic will be the second and final home meet of the indoor season for the Jayhawks, as they embark on a seven meet road trip, including the 2020 Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29, and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 13-14.

Kansas will host three meets during the 2020 outdoor season, including the Kansas Relays on April 15-18, the Rock Chalk Classic on May 2, and the NCAA West Preliminary on May 28-30. For a full schedule, click here.