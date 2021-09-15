🏐 Kansas Hosts Jayhawk Classic Sept. 16-18

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball hosts the Jayhawk Classic, Sept. 16-18, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. KU (5-3) will play Kansas City (8-1) on Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. CT, Missouri State (7-2) on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. and Albany (3-7) Sept. 18, at 11 a.m.

All three matches will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Kansas City and Missouri State contests can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.

Kansas is 5-3 on the season after sweeping the Kansas Invitational, Sept. 9-11, with 3-0 wins versus Delaware, Wichita State and Kent State. KU has won five of its last six matches dating back to Sept. 2.

Through eight matches, Kansas super-senior Jenny Mosser leads the team with 92 kills and nine aces, including four in the win against Wichita State. Mosser is third on the team with 54 digs. Freshman Caroline Bien, who is the reigning Big 12 Rookie of the Week named Sept. 14, is next in kills with 69 and is second on the squad with 75 digs.

Senior Rachel Langs leads KU in blocks with 34, which is one more than redshirt-senior Anezka Szabo’s 33. Sophomore Caroline Crawford has 48 kills and 25 digs, while sophomore Elisa McGhie leads KU with 232 assists, which is 8.6 per game. Junior Kennedy Farris is behind Mosser with eight aces, while McGhie and Bien have five each.

Kansas is 32-1 all-time against Kansas City in a series that dates back to 1975. The Jayhawks are 25-0 all-time against the Roos when meeting in Lawrence. Kansas has won the last three and five of the last six meetings with Missouri State dating back to 1993. Missouri State leads the overall series with KU 21-7. Kansas and Albany will be meeting for the second time with the Jayhawks sweeping the Great Danes 3-0 on Sept. 6, 2019, in the first round of the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.

Following this weekend’s tournament, Kansas will open up Big 12 play at Texas Tech, Sept. 24-25, in Lubbock, Texas. The Jayhawks were picked fourth in the coaches’ Big 12 preseason poll.

Jayhawk Classic

Sept. 16-18, 2021

Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena

Lawrence, Kan.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Kansas City at Kansas. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Albany vs. Missouri State, 11 a.m.

Kansas City vs. Albany, 5 p.m.

Missouri State at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Albany at Kansas, 11 a.m.

Missouri State vs. Kansas City, 1 p.m.