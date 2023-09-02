⚽️ Kansas Hosts Missouri Sunday Night at Rock Chalk Park



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas wraps up its stretch of four consecutive home games with a match against rival Missouri Sunday night at Rock Chalk Park. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The start time was pushed back due to a forecast of excessive heat in the Lawrence area. Fans can purchase tickets for the match by clicking here.

Kansas is unbeaten on the season with a 3-0-2 record. The last time Kansas was unbeaten through the first five games was the 2018 season when the Jayhawks made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas earned its second straight shutout on Thursday night with a 3-0 victory against Arkansas State. The Jayhawks had 12 shots on goal following 13 shots on goal in the previous game against Colorado College. The last time KU had double-digit shots on goal in consecutive games was Oct. 21-23, 2011.

Sophomore forward Lexi Watts, redshirt junior forward Brie Severns and freshman forward/midfielder Montelene Dymond all scored their second goals of the season against Arkansas State on Thursday. The Jayhawks have now outscored their opponents 10-1 in three matches at Rock Chalk Park this season.

The Jayhawks have received a strong performance in goal this season as Kansas has posted the best save percentage (.920) in the Big 12, which also ranks 21st in the country. As a team, Kansas has only allowed two goals. That is tied for the fewest in the conference.

Redshirt junior forward/midfielder Hallie Klanke tallied two more assists on Thursday night against Arkansas State. She has four assists in the last two games and currently leads Kansas with nine points and five assists. Her five assists are tied for the second most in the Big 12.

Kansas and Missouri are meeting for the 25th time in women’s soccer on Sunday. Missouri holds a 13-10-1 advantage in the all-time series. The last time the teams played in Lawrence was Nov. 13, 2016 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. A golden goal in the 101st minute of the second overtime by Lois Heuchan led Kansas to a 1-0 victory and advanced the Jayhawks to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Missouri (2-1-1) dropped its most recent game at Nebraska on Aug. 31 by a score of 5-0. The Tigers started their season with wins against SEMO and Creighton along with a draw against Omaha. Kylee Simmons has led Mizzou so far this season with three goals.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday is Pack the Pitch at Rock Chalk Park. Fans are encouraged to come out as all beverages will be discounted and the first 250 fans in attendance will receive a KU-branded soccer scarf.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call. The game will also be available on KJHK 90.7 FM.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas heads down the road to play Kansas City on Thursday night for its first of five straight matches on the road. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the Summit League Network.