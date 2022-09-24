⚽️ Kansas Hosts No. 12 TCU Sunday on ESPNU

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks play the No. 12 ranked TCU Horned Frogs on ESPNU Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. Kansas will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX and will honor Katie McClure prior to the start of the game.

Kansas (7-4, 0-1 Big 12) will be trying to bounce back after falling 2-0 to Oklahoma State in the conference opener on Thursday night. Despite the loss, KU did hold a 23-7 advantage on shots and a 12-3 edge for shots on goal.

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers has recorded a point in five of her last six games. Childers currently is tied for seventh in the Big 12 with 11 points on the season. Junior forward Shira Elinav is also on the Big 12 leaderboard with five goals this season, which is tied for the fifth-most in the conference.

TCU (5-2-3) enters Sunday’s game ranked No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 20 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll. Messiah Bright leads the Horned Frogs this season with seven goals and 16 points.

Kansas and TCU are tied 5-5-3 in the all-time series against each other. The first time the teams played was in 2012, when KU won 3-2 in double overtime in Fort Worth. TCU has won the last two matchups, including a 1-0 win last season. The Jayhawks most recent win against TCU came on November 10, 2019 for the Big 12 Tournament Championship.

MATCH PROMOTION

Join Kansas soccer in celebrating 50 years of Title IX. At the game, we will be honoring Kansas soccer alumni, including a special recognition of All-American Katie McClure. Every Sunday is Family Fun Day where fans can enjoy a face painter and a balloon artist.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU with Glenn Davis (play-by-play) and Jessica Stamp (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its first conference game on the road next Friday (Sept. 30) when it travels to Morgantown to play West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.