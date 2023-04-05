🥎 Kansas Hosts No. 2 Oklahoma State in Big 12 Play This Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team continues its conference play this weekend against No. 2 Oklahoma State at Arrocha Ballpark. All three games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with the April 6 and 7 games starting at 5 p.m. CT and the April 8 battle starting at 12 p.m.

The Jayhawks have a 19-14 (1-2 Big 12) record so far this season, after going 1-2 at No. 21 Baylor last weekend, their first win over a NFCA top-25 team this season. Oklahoma State 32-3 (3-0 Big 12) and ranked No. 2 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. The Cowgirls had their Big 12 bye week last weekend, sweeping Baylor the weekend prior.

At Baylor, the Kansas pitching staff finished with an ERA of 1.47, only allowing eight runs in three games. Freshman reliever Lizzy Ludwig leads the way with an ERA of 1.35 and her three saves are tied for the second-most in the Big 12.

Senior center fielder Shayna Espy has a team-high .306 batting average and junior catcher Lyric Moore leads the team with 27 hits and nine doubles.

Bruno has been an on-base machine this year, with an on-base percentage of .457. She is currently on an 11-game on-base streak. After being named a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection prior to the season, Bruno leads the team with five home runs.

Two freshmen, Presley Limbaugh and Aynslee Linduff, have both started in at least 20 games in the outfield this season and have batting averages just below .300 (Limbaugh at .289 and Linduff at .294).

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats will also be available on kuathletics.com. Fans can also follow the official Kansas Softball Twitter account for live updates.