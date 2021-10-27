⚽ Kansas Hosts No. 20 Texas in Regular-Season Finale

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (7-10-1, 2-6 Big 12) returns to Rock Chalk Park on Thursday night for its final regular-season match against No. 20 Texas. The Jayhawks will honor their seniors prior to the start of the game. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

The Jayhawks are bidding to earn the final spot in the Big 12 Tournament. With a victory, the team will travel to Round Rock, Texas, on Friday. The first round of the tournament is on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Kansas is coming off a tough 2-1 loss at Texas Tech last Friday. Sophomore Shira Elinav scored the lone KU goal in the 80th minute, but it was not enough to earn a point.

Despite the result, senior defender Kaela Hansen etched her name into the Jayhawks record book. Hansen moved into the top 10 in minutes played in program history. She has accumulated 6,478 minutes in her career, putting her at ninth all-time since minutes began being tracked in 2004.

Texas (9-3-5, 5-0-3 Big 12) enters play on Thursday ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Longhorns are coming off a 2-1 victory over Oklahoma State this past Sunday.

Texas holds a 17-8-3 advantage in the all-time series against Kansas since it began in 1996. However, the Jayhawks are 4-2-1 in their last seven matches against the Longhorns. Last season, Kansas picked up a 1-0 victory in Austin on Sept. 11, 2020. Ceri Holland was the goal scorer in the match for the Jayhawks.

Kansas hopes to travel to the Big 12 Tournament following Thursday’s match. With a loss, the season would come to an end.

Senior Night

Prior to the start of Thursday’s match, Kansas will honor seven senior student-athletes and one manager. Sam Barnett, Italia Bradley, Rylan Childers, Emilie Gavillet, Kaela Hansen, Hank Kline (manager), Kailey Lane and Grace Wiltgen will be recognized.

OneTeam

Thursday night’s match will be the OneTeam game. The OneTeam initiative encourages attendance and support from fellow student-athletes and staff members. Each sport designates one home game or event on its schedule as its OneTeam game, where all student-athletes and staff members are encouraged to attend wearing their OneTeam shirt in support of that team.

Pride Night

Thursday we will also be celebrating Pride Night as a part of Kansas Athletics ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. Fans have the opportunity to purchase a special Pride Night ticket package at a reduced admission price and will receive a pride lapel pin with their ticket. Wristbands, stickers, and pride flags, along with items from Athlete Ally will be available for all fans attending Thursday’s game. The ticket package can be purchased by clicking here. For more information on Athlete Ally click here.