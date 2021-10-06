⚽️ Kansas Hosts No. 23 Baylor on Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (5-8-1, 0-4 Big 12) returns to Rock Chalk Park on Thursday night for a matchup against No. 23 Baylor. The game will be the ‘Jayhawks for a Cure’ match and KU will be wearing its pink uniforms. The first 500 fans will receive a mini-pink soccer ball and are encouraged to wear pink. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

The Jayhawks are coming off a stretch of five road matches in their last six games and will be seeking their first conference win of the season. Despite the results, Kansas has held the advantage in shots taken in three of its first four Big 12 games. Three of the contests have been a one-goal differential.

Baylor (7-2-3, 3-0 Big 12) heads into the match ranked No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week. The Bears are coming off a week of rest after defeating Texas Tech 3-2 on Sept. 30. They are currently in first place in the Big 12 standings.

Kansas and Baylor enter Thursday’s game deadlocked in the all-time series with a record of 12-12-2 since play began in 1996. The Jayhawks hold a 9-4-0 record against Baylor when playing in Lawrence, including victories in three of the last four contests.

Kansas will remain at home this weekend and face off against No. 9 West Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. CT. Sunday will be Mental Health Awareness Day at Rock Chalk Park and the Jayhawks will also welcome back several former soccer alumni. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.