👟 Kansas Set For Senior Day at Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field will host its final home meet of the 2021-22 season on Saturday, as the Jayhawks celebrate senior day at the Rock Chalk Classic beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park.

Among the 22 Jayhawks being honored on senior day are Alexys Barton, Zach Bradford, Khristen Bryant, Ryan Butler, Julianna Castillo, Grant Downes, Colin Dwyer, Adia Eberle, Alexandra Emilianov, George Evans, Honour Finley, Eric Gawlick, Sommer Herner, Talley Hill, Mariah Kuykendoll, Jelani Pierre, Jake Ralston, Clifford Robinson III, Kyle Rogers, Michael Ronzone, Erin Sermons and student manager Emma Palmer.

The Rock Chalk Classic will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the start of the field events, with running events starting at 2:30 p.m. The senior recognition is slated for 3:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Rock Chalk Classic marks the 10th meet of the 2022 outdoor schedule for the Jayhawks, including their final home meet of the 2021-22 season. Following the Rock Chalk Classic, Kansas will compete at the Ward Haylett Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas (May 7), Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Lubbock, Texas (May 13-15), NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas (May 26-29) and NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon (June 8-11).

Throughout the 2022 outdoor season, Kansas has seen several breakout performances, with three Jayhawks ranking in the top-10 in the NCAA in their respective event. Junior Rylee Anderson currently holds the ninth-best mark in the women’s high jump of 1.85m (6-0.75 ft.), while Bradford holds the eighth-best pole vault in the country at 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.). Emilianov, last week’s Big 12 Women’s Athlete of the Week has the second-best discus throw in the country at 60.51m (198-6 ft.).

In addition to the performances on the track, Kansas head coach Stanley Redwine was recently named head coach of the USATF men’s team at the World Athletics Championships, which take place July 15 through July 29, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Tickets for the Rock Chalk Classic can be purchased for $10 here.