🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Placed Fourth at Bandon Dunes Championship

BANDON, Ore. – After the final round, the Kansas men’s golf team finished in fourth place and shot 7-over par 859 at the Bandon Dunes Championship on Tuesday. The Jayhawks’ top-five finish marks the fifth of the season.

"We played well for 15 holes, but couldn’t get it finished. Harry birdied his first two holes and looked in control all day. Andy shot even and was under par most of the day."

Junior Harry Hillier finished the tournament strong and scored a 3-under par 68 in the final round. Hillier finished tied for seventh place making it his second top-10 finish this spring season.

Senior Andy Spencer followed up and shot even-par 213 for the tournament to place tied for 12th. Freshman Luke Kluver was in the mix and finished tied for 21st place and scored 2-over par 215.