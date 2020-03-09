🏌️‍♂️ Kansas In Fourth Heading Into Final Round at Bandon Dunes Championship

BANDON, Ore . – Through 54 holes, the Kansas men’s golf team sits in fourth place and shot 1-under par 283 in the second round of the Bandon Dunes Championship on Monday. The Jayhawks are three strokes behind No. 12 Washington in third place, six strokes behind Oregon in second and 12 strokes behind Oregon State in first.

"Luke and Andy played well today and Drew rebounded as well. We needed a fourth score today and unfortunately didn't get one."

Freshman Luke Kluver led the charge and shot 3-under par 68 to go into the third round tied for seventh place on the individual leaderboard. Kluver had four birdies and only had one bogey. This round marks Kluver’s fifth round in the 60’s.

Senior Andy Spencer bounced back in the second round, he shot 2-under par 69 and jumped 15 spots to finish tied for 16th on the individual leaderboard. Spencer recorded three-straight birdies to start the back nine.