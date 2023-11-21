🏊‍♀️ Kansas Inks 11 to 2024 Signing Class

"We’re really excited about this incoming class. Coach Betz and Coach Evans did a great job identifying talent early on. All 11 are going to come in and help us out pretty quickly. We addressed some needs and expectations that we’re going to have next year, and we really see this class coming in to help us get better. We think they’ll help us in the new Big 12 Conference and potentially get more people to NCAA’s. We’re really happy with where we are and excited for their arrival in August."

Below is more information on all 11 signees:

Taylor Cloutman

Cloutman, a St. Louis, Missouri native, is a two-year letterwinner at Lafayette High School. A few of Cloutman’s individual achievements include finishing fourth at state in the 500-freestyle and fifth in the 200-freestyle. Cloutman won two letters as a Lancer and additionally swam for Rockwood Swim Club. Originally born in Lake Charles, Louisianna, Cloutman has a sister, Paige, and a brother, Chase. Cloutman will pursue a degree in business administration.

Gabi Dyer

From Castle Pines, Colorado, Dyer heads to Lawrence and will pursue a degree in political science. Dyer attended Rock Canyon High School, where she lettered in all four years she was there. During her time at Rock Canyon, Dyer set multiple school records including the 500-freestyle, 200-freestyle relay and the 400-freestyle relay. Selected to the 2022-23 Swimming Continental All-League First Team, Dyer looks to make an immediate impact at Kansas.

Anna Gearhart

Native of Centerville, Ohio, Gearhart is a four-year letterwinner at Centerville High School, a Division I high school class in the GWOC Conference. During her time at Centerville, Gearhart and her team were four-time GWOC Conference champions. During her junior year, Gearhart was the GWOC Girls Champion, while also winning the 2023 Blue Ribbon Award for her athletic performance. Gearhart holds the school record for the 100-butterfly. She will pursue a degree in marketing while at KU.

Tait Haag

Haag joins Kansas from Middleton, Wisconsin, where she competed in both swimming and track during her time at Middleton High School. A four-year letterwinner, Haag and her team won the Big 8 Conference Championship in all four years of her attendance. She was also a three-year letterwinner in track. In 2022, Haag earned All-State honors in the 500-freestyle and 200-freestyle relay, as well as All-American honors in the 200-freestyle relay. Haag is undecided on a major.

Alayna Henage

From Ballwin, Missouri, Henage joins the Jayhawks as a four-year letterwinner at Parkway South High. Henage helped the Patriots to two state championships in 2022 and 2023. In her freshman year, she was named Rookie of the Year by her teammates and was later named Team Captain. Henage holds a school record in three events; the 200-medley relay, 200-freestyle relay and the 400-freestyle relay. Additionally, Henage swam for Parkway Swim Club and was coached by Canaan Campbell, who is the son of Coach Clark Campbell. Henage plans to study exercise science at KU.

Emma Howze

Howze joins Kansas from Bartlesville, Oklahoma and is the sister of current Jayhawk swimmer, Aidan Howze. Howze won three letters during her time at Bartlesville High School and most recently is a conference champion in the 100-freestyle and 200-freestyle in 2023. An Academic All-Conference selection in 2022 and 2023, Howze was a part of the 2023 6A Oklahoma Girls Swimming State Runner-up squad. Howze is also a member of the 6A State Runner-up team in the 200-freestyle relay and 400-freestyle relay. Howze has yet to declare an anticipated major.

Lucia Krings

From Omaha, Nebraska, Krings heads to Lawrence and is the Valedictorian of her high school class at Elkhorn North. A three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Krings holds multiple school records which includes the 50-freestyle, 100-freestyle, 200-freestyle, 100-backstroke and 200-freestyle relay. All four years of high school, Krings has been named a Midwestern LSC First-Team member and in 2021, she was named the team’s MVP. Krings will continue her academics at Kansas and pursue a degree in biology/biomedical sciences.

Maya Lambert

A native of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Lambert is a three-year letterwinner and two-time individual state champion in the 200 IM (2023) and the 100-butterfly (2023). Lambert is the school record holder at Carrboro High School in the 200 IM and in 2023, she was named the MVP of her high school team. Lambert swam for the North Carolina Aquatic Club and will pursue a degree in business while at Kansas.

Izzy Porter

From Reno, Nevada, Porter is a three-year letterwinner who is a member of the National Honors Society at Robert Mcqueen High School. Along with Porter’s three-straight regional victories in the 50-freestyle, she was also the 5A State Champion in 2022 and 2023 in the 50-freestyle. Porter holds two school records, including in the 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle. Upon arrival to Kansas, Porter plans to study biochemistry.

Izzy Satterlee

Satterlee is an incoming freshman from Lakeville, Minnesota and is a five-time letterwinner at Lakeville North High School. Satterlee put together an impressive high school career, achieving multiple school records and individual honors. Satterlee was the MVP award winner in 2020 and 2022, in addition to the Most Dedicated Athlete in 2021, an All-State selection in 2022 and a four-time All-Conference award winner. Satterlee holds a school record in the 100-breaststroke, 100-freestyle, 4×50 freestyle relay and the 4×50 medley relay. Satterlee is undecided on a major.

Sophie Wallace

From St. Louis, Missouri, Wallace joins Kansas as a four-year letterwinner at Kirkwood High School. In 2021, she helped her team to a State Championship in 2021, as well as a Yellow Pool Conference Championship in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Wallace was the state runner-up in the 50-freestyle in 2022 and 2023, the state runner-up in the 100-freestyle in 2023 and finished third at state in the 100-freestyle in 2022. Wallace holds a school record in the 100-freestyle, 50-freestyle, 200-medley relay and the 400-freestyle relay. Along with fellow signee Alayna Henage, Wallace swam for Parkway Swim Club and was coached by Canaan Campbell. Wallace is undecided on a major.