⛳️ Kansas Jumps Four Spots After Day Two at the ASU/PING Invitational

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Kansas women’s golf moved up four spots to ninth after completing round two at the ASU/PING Invitational at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona. The Jayhawks tallied a 1-over (289) Saturday, which is 13 strokes better then its first-round score.

“I am so proud of this team and the effort and focus they gave today,” Kansas Head Coach Linsdsay Kuhle said. “We didn’t get off to a great start and were five over after five holes but had three players finish extremely strong -3 the last 14 holes today and Lauren Clark consistent all day long.”

Kansas’ sophomore Lauren Clark shot an even par 72 Saturday and her two-round 144 (E) has the sophomore tied for 11th in the 90-golfer field, three strokes out of the top 5. Clark posted a 2-under performance on the back nine, tallying three birdies.

“Lauren has been great this tournament and her ball striking continues to improve,” Kuhle said.

KU graduate transfer Esme Hamilton and sophomore Johanna Ebner also tallied even par (72) round two scores Saturday. Hamilton posted two birdies and seven pars on the front nine, while Ebner tallied five birdies across the 18 holes.

KU sophomore Jordan Rothman is at 147 (+3), followed by super senior Abby Glynn at 155 (+11).

Kansas is +15 over par through two rounds and is one shot behind eighth position and 11 from top 5 heading into Sunday’s final round. No. 23 Northwestern leads the 17-team field at 564 (-12), which is eight shots ahead of host No. 11 Arizona State in second place at 572 (-4).

The third and final round of the ASU/PING Invitational will be on Sunday with an 10 a.m. (CT) start. Live stats can be found via Golfstat found here.