🥎 Kansas Knocks Off No. 20 James Madison to Close Out Weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Kansas softball rounded out its Clearwater Elite Invitational with a 12-2 upset victory over No. 20 James Madison and a 5-4 loss to No. 21 Northwestern in the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

Game One vs. No. 21 Northwestern

The Jayhawks and the Wildcats opened up Saturday’s matchups with a back-and-forth affair. Both teams found themselves tied at two after three innings of play before Kansas was able to take the game’s largest lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, junior Brittany Jackson singled home two runs to give KU a 4-2 advantage.

Northwestern responded in the top of the fifth inning by pushing across three runs of their own, courtesy of a double and sacrifice fly. The Jayhawks had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they looked for their first walk-off victory of the season but grounded out to third base to for the game’s final out.

Game Two vs. No. 20 James Madison

Despite falling short in the first game of the day, Kansas carried the momentum that they had been gathering from its game against Northwestern into its game against the Dukes. James Madison was looking to put together a big first inning with the bases loaded and no outs, having already put one run on the board. However, freshman Tatum Goff responded with three straight strikeouts to get Kansas out of the inning and gain some momentum for the KU offense.

The Jayhawks would then score the next six runs to take a 6-1 lead heading into the third inning. After both teams traded runs in the third, KU’s offense put together another big inning in the fourth, scoring five runs to take a 12-2.