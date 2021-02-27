⚾ Kansas Drops One-Run Game Against FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Despite recording 10 hits and five runs, errors proved costly as the Kansas Jayhawks lost, 6-5, to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Saturday night at Swanson Stadium.

Everhett Hazelwood started on the mound for the Jayhawks and tallied 2.1 innings before being replaced by Steve Washilewski in the bottom of the third.

Washilewski went on to pitch 4.1 innings while only allowing one run and striking out two.

The Jayhawks were held scoreless through four but got a rally started in the top of the fifth.

Skyler Messinger drew a lead off walk and a pair of back-to-back singles by Jack Wagner and James Cosentino loaded the bases.

After a pitching change, Maui Ahuna drew a walk that plated Messinger. Tavian Josenberger brought both Wagner and Cosentino home when he roped a single through the right side to bring the Jayhawks within one run.

Anthony Tulimero opened the sixth with a double to left field. Nolan Metcalf stepped up to the plate and roped his fifth extra base hit of the season down the left field line to bring in Tulimero and tie the game at 4-all.

The Jayhawks took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Ditzenberger.

The Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and took the lead in the eighth on a fielding error.

Daniel Hegarty came in the game in a bases loaded jam and pitched brilliantly. The southpaw limited the damage to only one run in the eighth.

The Jayhawks went into the top of the ninth down one run with the bottom of the order coming up.

Ahuna roped a one-out single through the right side to give Kansas a base runner. Ahuna stole second and Ditzenberger came up to the plate with two outs and the tying run in scoring position.

The Jayhawks couldn’t deliver and stranded Ahuna at second base to end the game.

Wagner and Metcalf both recorded multi-hit games. Metcalf finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Wagner also went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

UP NEXT

Kansas completes the series with a doubleheader against FGCU Sunday starting at noon.