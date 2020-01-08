👟 Kansas Men Enter Season Ranked No. 13 in USTFCCCA Preseason Rankings

Lawrence, Kan. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released the 2020 Division I men’s and women’s indoor preseason ratings index on Wednesday, which saw the Kansas men’s team rank No. 13 entering the 2020 season.

The Kansas men finished the 2019 indoor season at No. 12 at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and accumulated 47.43 points in the preseason team index on Wednesday. The Kansas men are joined by Big 12 competitors No. 4 Texas, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 17 TCU, No. 18 Baylor, No. 20 Texas Tech and No. 23 Oklahoma in the top-25.

On the women’s side, the Kansas women came in at No. 43 in the USTFCCCA Preseason Ratings Index, accumulating 17.59 points. The Jayhawk women reached their highest ranking of the 2019 season in week six, where the Kansas women were ranked at No. 16. Texas (No. 4) and Texas Tech (No. 22) ranked in the top-25 for the Big 12 in the women’s rankings.

The Jayhawks bring back several top returners from a season ago, including indoor Big 12 Champions Ethan Donley (distance medley relay), Cody Johnson (distance medley relay) and Gleb Dudarev (weight throw), while returning four indoor All-Americans in Zach Bradford (pole vault), Honour Finley (distance medley relay), Ally Ryan (distance medley relay) and Rylee Anderson (high jump).

After starting the season with the Bob Timmons Challenge on December 6, 2019, the Jayhawks will open up the 2020 year with the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular in Wichita, Kansas on January 18, 2020. The Jayhawks will return to Lawrence to host the Jayhawk Classic on January 23-24.

For the full USTFCCCA preseason rankings, click here.