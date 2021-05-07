🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Announces Camp Plans for Summer 2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas men’s basketball will resume camps for summer 2021.

There will be three sessions for camps with both boys (grades 3-12) and girls (grades 3-6) welcome to attend. Session 1 will run June 28-30, while Session 2 will be July 23-25 and Session 3 July 26-28. Camps will be day-camps only beginning with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. In the past camps had been overnight but that will not be the case in 2021.

The purpose of these camps is to teach and develop basketball skills. The camps emphasize individual skill development and organized team play. Daily instruction highlights fundamental basketball and overall player development. Campers compete on teams organized by the camp in order to apply their individual skill development to a team concept. KU basketball staff is present during camp along with current and former KU players. Included with camp fee: t-shirt, basketball, picture with Coach Bill Self, autograph session with 2021-22 Jayhawk basketball team and lunch each day.

KU men’s basketball camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade and/or gender). To learn more about camps and to register, go to www.billselfbasketballcamp.com.