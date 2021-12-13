🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball to Participate in Native American Heritage Celebration

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will be participating in Native American Heritage Celebration culminating Saturday, Dec. 18 for the Stephen F. Austin game set for 7 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.

This is the second Native American Heritage Celebration of the 2021-22 season as KU women’s basketball recognized and honored Native Americans at its Nov. 14 game against Tennessee State in Allen Fieldhouse.

The upcoming event will honor past and current Native American Jayhawks. Activities began, on Monday, Dec. 13, when KU men’s basketball assistant coach Jeremy Case was presented with a Star Quilt by the Native American community prior to practice. Case, who played basketball at Kansas from 2004-08, is a member of the Choctaw Tribe. Case’s mother, Rita Newton, and son, Malachi, were also present for the Star Quilt ceremony that included Native American representation from University of Kansas, Haskell Indian Nations University and local leaders. Case and head coach Bill Self each received handmade Jayhawk medallions during the ceremony.

For the Stephen F. Austin at Kansas Game:

The Haskell Indian Nations University Color Guard will present the colors for the national anthem.

There will be a canned food drive with proceeds going to organizations that host food distribution programs for the Native American Community in Lawrence, reservations in Kansas, as well as students of Haskell Indian Nations University. Organizations that will benefit from this canned food drive will range from the Indian United Methodist Church of Lawrence, Kansas, Boys & Girls Club of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, as well as the Kansas City Indian Center.

There will be Native American tabling throughout Allen Fieldhouse to help educate fans on Native culture, traditions, etc.

A special halftime presentation by Native American Powwow Dancers.

Native American Jayhawks being recognized include:

Current Student-Athletes (Tribal Affiliation) – Sport

Gavin Potter (Mvskoke) – Football

Joshua “Justice” Dick (Cherokee) – Track & Field/Cross Country

Savanah Skack (Oneida) – Rowing

Izzy Estes (Apache/Cherokee) – Rowing

Abby Kallam (Cherokee) – Spirit Squad

Myltin Bighorn (Fort Peck Assinboine and Sioux Tribe) – Spirit Squad

Former Student-Athlete (Tribal Affiliation) – sport, year at KU:

Tiana Dockery (Navajo) – Volleyball, 2012-2015

Phil Stand (Sac & Fox Nation) – Track & Field, 2015-2016

Angel Goodrich (Cherokee/Pawnee) – Women’s Basketball, 2009-2013

Jeremy Case (Choctaw) – Men’s Basketball, 2004-2008

Dee Ketchum (Delaware Tribe) – Men’s Basketball, 1959-1962

John McLendon (Delaware Tribe) – Men’s Basketball Contributor, 1936 KU graduate

Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota) – Track & Field/Cross Country, 1958-1961

Elijah “Eli” Davis (Seminole) – Baseball, 2018-2021

Ryan Willis (Cherokee) – Football 2015-2016

Avery Hale (The Mandan, Hidasta, and Arikara Nation) – Track & Field/Cross Country, 2016-2019

Chace Hale (The Mandan, Hidasta, and Arikara Nation) – Track & Field/Cross Country, 2017-2020

Derek Fine (Cherokee) – Football, 2004-2007

Jessica Sadler (Osage/Cherokee) – Rowing, 2008-2011

Kahheetah Barnoskie (Pawnee) – Rowing, 2006-2009