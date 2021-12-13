🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball to Participate in Native American Heritage Celebration
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will be participating in Native American Heritage Celebration culminating Saturday, Dec. 18 for the Stephen F. Austin game set for 7 p.m. inside Allen Fieldhouse.
This is the second Native American Heritage Celebration of the 2021-22 season as KU women’s basketball recognized and honored Native Americans at its Nov. 14 game against Tennessee State in Allen Fieldhouse.
The upcoming event will honor past and current Native American Jayhawks. Activities began, on Monday, Dec. 13, when KU men’s basketball assistant coach Jeremy Case was presented with a Star Quilt by the Native American community prior to practice. Case, who played basketball at Kansas from 2004-08, is a member of the Choctaw Tribe. Case’s mother, Rita Newton, and son, Malachi, were also present for the Star Quilt ceremony that included Native American representation from University of Kansas, Haskell Indian Nations University and local leaders. Case and head coach Bill Self each received handmade Jayhawk medallions during the ceremony.
For the Stephen F. Austin at Kansas Game:
- The Haskell Indian Nations University Color Guard will present the colors for the national anthem.
- There will be a canned food drive with proceeds going to organizations that host food distribution programs for the Native American Community in Lawrence, reservations in Kansas, as well as students of Haskell Indian Nations University. Organizations that will benefit from this canned food drive will range from the Indian United Methodist Church of Lawrence, Kansas, Boys & Girls Club of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, as well as the Kansas City Indian Center.
- There will be Native American tabling throughout Allen Fieldhouse to help educate fans on Native culture, traditions, etc.
- A special halftime presentation by Native American Powwow Dancers.
Native American Jayhawks being recognized include:
Current Student-Athletes (Tribal Affiliation) – Sport
Gavin Potter (Mvskoke) – Football
Joshua “Justice” Dick (Cherokee) – Track & Field/Cross Country
Savanah Skack (Oneida) – Rowing
Izzy Estes (Apache/Cherokee) – Rowing
Abby Kallam (Cherokee) – Spirit Squad
Myltin Bighorn (Fort Peck Assinboine and Sioux Tribe) – Spirit Squad
Former Student-Athlete (Tribal Affiliation) – sport, year at KU:
Tiana Dockery (Navajo) – Volleyball, 2012-2015
Phil Stand (Sac & Fox Nation) – Track & Field, 2015-2016
Angel Goodrich (Cherokee/Pawnee) – Women’s Basketball, 2009-2013
Jeremy Case (Choctaw) – Men’s Basketball, 2004-2008
Dee Ketchum (Delaware Tribe) – Men’s Basketball, 1959-1962
John McLendon (Delaware Tribe) – Men’s Basketball Contributor, 1936 KU graduate
Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota) – Track & Field/Cross Country, 1958-1961
Elijah “Eli” Davis (Seminole) – Baseball, 2018-2021
Ryan Willis (Cherokee) – Football 2015-2016
Avery Hale (The Mandan, Hidasta, and Arikara Nation) – Track & Field/Cross Country, 2016-2019
Chace Hale (The Mandan, Hidasta, and Arikara Nation) – Track & Field/Cross Country, 2017-2020
Derek Fine (Cherokee) – Football, 2004-2007
Jessica Sadler (Osage/Cherokee) – Rowing, 2008-2011
Kahheetah Barnoskie (Pawnee) – Rowing, 2006-2009