🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Men's Golf Announces 21-22 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Fresh off a fifth-straight NCAA Regional appearance, the Kansas Men’s Golf team will take on a challenging slate in 2021-22 as the Jayhawks go for a sixth-straight postseason trip.

The fall and spring schedule include 11 regular season tournaments for Kansas, plus the Big 12 Conference Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas on April 25-27, 2022. Overall, the Jayhawks will play 10 stroke play events, in addition to the Big 12 Match Play Championships in October.

“I think we have put together a very competitive schedule that will test our guys every event against some very good competition,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We have virtually the entire team returning, and have added some talented players. (Associate Head Coach Chris Wilson) and I can’t wait to get started.”

Kansas will officially open the season Sept. 5 at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin. The following weekend, the Jayhawks will travel to Windsong Farm Golf Club in Minneapolis for the Gopher Invitational. Bermel’s squad will close out September in Chicago at Lake Shore Country Club for the Windon Memorial.

The Jayhawks have three tournaments set for October, which will close out the fall schedule. Big 12 Match Play opens the month at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Houston on Oct. 11-13. The following week, Kansas will travel to Vero Beach, Florida for the Jake Owen Collegiate at Quail Valley Golf Club. The final event of the fall is the Ka’anapali Classic in Maui, which is set for Oct. 29-31.

Kansas will open its spring schedule Feb. 21 in La Quinta, California for The Prestige, before traveling to Sheep Ranch Golf Course in Bandon, Oregon for the Bandon Dunes Championship on March 7. Also in March, the Jayhawks will travel to Wilmington, North Carolina for the Seahawk Intercollegiate at the Country Club of Landfall.

In April, the Jayhawks will tune up for the postseason with a pair of tournaments before the Big 12 Championship. First up will be the Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Arizona at Whirlwind Golf Course and the final one will be the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.

NCAA Regionals are set for May 15-18, while the NCAA National Championships will open May 27.

The Jayhawks return their entire lineup from last year’s NCAA Regional appearance in seniors Ben Sigel and Harry Hillier and sophomores Luke Kluver, William Duquette, Sion Audrain and Zach Sokolosky. Last season with that core, the Jayhawks finished second at the Hawkeye Invitational, fourth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational and sixth at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic, before qualifying for the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.