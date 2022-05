LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tuesday night’s game between Kansas and Missouri at Hoglund Ballpark has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather. The game will not be made up.

Kansas will finish out the regular season against No. 17 Texas in Austin for a three-game series beginning on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT. All three games will be broadcast on Longhorn Network and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.