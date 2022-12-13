🏀 Kansas Named USBWA Team of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced Tuesday that the Kansas Jayhawks have been named the National Team of the Week for games ending on Dec. 11.

Kansas went 2-0 last week, improving to 9-0 on the year with a 77-50 victory at then-No. 12 Arizona on Thursday night before claiming a 72-52 win over Wichita State on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are now 9-0 for the fourth time in program history and first since opening the 2019-20 season with a record of 11-0. At 9-0, Kansas is one of 12 unbeaten teams in Division I Women’s Basketball and the last remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.

On Monday, KU was rewarded for its strong start with the No. 22 national ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which marked the program’s first national ranking since January 14, 2013. The Jayhawks were also named the ESPN Team of the Week on Monday. The Jayhawks returned to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Coaches Poll on Tuesday at No. 24, earning a spot in the poll for the first time since appearing at No. 25 in the postseason poll on April 10, 2013.

The Jayhawks have two non-conference games remaining before opening Big 12 Conference play on Dec. 31. Next up for the No. 22-ranked Jayhawks is a matchup with Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 16, at Allen Fieldhouse. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW. Fans can purchase single-game or season tickets by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected a women’s All-America team since the 1996-97 season.