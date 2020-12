LAWRENCE, Kan. – The North Dakota State at Kansas men’s basketball game set for Saturday, Dec. 5, will start at 3 p.m. (Central), KU announced Monday. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Chris Piper calling the action.

Kansas won the only meeting in its series with North Dakota State with an 84-74 victory in the opening round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota.