🏀 Kansas Offers Free Admission for Wednesday Women’s Basketball Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics would like to emphasize everyone take proper precaution and safety with a winter storm set to affect the area beginning on Tuesday evening, but for any fans who feel they can safely travel to Allen Fieldhouse for the women’s basketball game vs. Oklahoma State, attendance will be free of charge.

Fans who can safely make it to Allen Fieldhouse will be able to enter without a ticket and at no cost, while those unable to attend are encouraged to watch live on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is currently 13-5 on the year and 4-4 in Big 12 play following a 68-54 victory against Oklahoma State last Saturday, Jan. 29, in Stillwater. Tipoff against OSU on Wednesday night is set for 7 p.m. CT.