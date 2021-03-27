⛳️ Kansas on an Uptick After Day Two at Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, S.C. – The Kansas women’s golf team has shown great balance at the Clemson Invitational with three different Jayhawks shooting low-round scores at The Reserve at Lake Keowee in Sunset, S.C. As a team, Kansas sits tied for eighth in the 18-team field as severe thunderstorms caused a stoppage in play before the third and final round was completed Saturday. Kansas has four holes remaining in its third round which will be concluded Sunday morning.

Teams played 27 holes on Friday and Kansas entered Saturday’s back nine of the second round in 12th place. KU sophomore Abby Glynn tied her career-low with a 71 (-1) in her second round as Kansas vaulted to a tie for sixth after shooting a 293 (+5), which was 11 shots less than its opening round 304. Glynn showed consistency in her second round carding two birdies and one bogey. Junior Aristelle Acuff and freshman Hanna Hawks also had solid second rounds with both shooting 73 (+1). Hawks had three birdies for her round, while Acuff had one. Junior Sera Tadokoro, who led KU after the first round, shot a 76 (+4) in her second, while Lauren Heinlein carded an 80.

Heinlein caught fire in the shortened third round notching birdies in her first three holes. She is a one under in her third round with four holes to play, which is one shot ahead of Tadokoro.

As a team, Kansas is tied for eighth with Purdue at +23 with both teams lacking four holes from completion. Kent State continues to lead the event at 8-under which is five shots ahead of host Clemson.

Individually, Tadokoro is tied for 29th, currently at +5, while Acuff is one shot behind and tied for 39th in the 92-golfer field. First-round leader Caley McGinty of Kent State continues to lead the field at nine under, two shots ahead of Clemson’s Savannah Grewal.

Live scoring from the Clemson Invitational can be found here.