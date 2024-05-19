⚾️ Kansas Opens Big 12 Championship Against Kansas State Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas will begin the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship on Tuesday at 9 a.m. CT against Kansas State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas (29-21, 15-15 Big 12) earned the No. 7 seed in the field while Kansas State (31-22, 15-15 Big 12) received the No. 6 seed. Kansas State was seeded above Kansas after winning the head-to-head series earlier this month.

The winner of the contest will play either No. 1-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. CT or take Wednesday off and advance to Thursday if No. 9-seeded TCU were to beat No. 4-seeded West Virginia on Tuesday. The loser of the game will play the loser of West Virginia and TCU at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

The other side of the bracket is No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Texas, No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 8 UCF and No. 10 Texas Tech. Baylor, Houston and BYU did not qualify for the tournament.

Kansas finished the season 14-7 down the stretch to make a push towards the postseason. The 15 Big 12 Conference victories by the Jayhawks matched the program record from 2009 and 2014.

All 10 teams participating in the event have a top-70 RPI, with seven in the top-50.

All-tournament and two-day tickets for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12. Single-session tickets are on sale at https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/Big12baseball.

2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1 – No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Kansas – 9 a.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2 – No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 9 TCU – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 8 UCF – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 10 Texas Tech – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Wednesday, May 22

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – ESPNU

Game 6 – No. 1 Oklahoma vs. lower-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 8 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. Lower-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 23

Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 6 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Friday, May 24

Game 13 – Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (semifinal) – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 15 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 16 – Game 12 Winner vs. Game 15 Winner (semifinal) -7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 25

Game 17 – Championship Game – 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET – ESPNU