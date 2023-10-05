🏀 Kansas Picked Third in Big 12 Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball team has been tabbed for a third-place finish in the Big 12 Conference during the upcoming 2023-24 season. The preseason poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches, was announced Thursday by the conference office.

Kansas earns a top-three conference projection for the fourth time in the history of the Big 12, and first since being picked second prior to the 2009-10 season. The Jayhawks were picked to finish fifth last season and ended up placing seventh with a league record of 9-9.

Texas is the preseason favorite to win the league, receiving 12 first-place votes and 168 total points to finish as a runaway pick over Baylor. The Bears got two first-place votes and 148 points. Kansas was in third with 138 points, five ahead of Kansas State. Oklahoma, Iowa State and Oklahoma State rounded out the top half of the poll.

Three Jayhawks were chosen to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, which was announced Wednesday. Taiyanna Jackson was a unanimous selection to the team, while Zakiyah Franklin earned a spot on the team and Holly Kersgieter received honorable mention.

Kansas returns four starters from last season’s team, which finished 25-11 after running off six wins in March and early April to win the 2023 WNIT Championship. Under head coach Brandon Schneider, the Jayhawks have won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

The Jayhawks open the 2023-24 season on Wednesday, Nov. 8, against Northwestern State, the first of five non-conference home games at Allen Fieldhouse. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now on sale. For as low as $90, fans can reserve their seat by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.