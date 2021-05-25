👟 Kansas Places 49 Individuals on Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field landed 49 student-athletes on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field teams, highlighted by four Jayhawks that earned perfect 4.0 grade point averages, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday.

In total, 435 student-athletes earned recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Team, with the Jayhawks pacing all men’s teams with 25 honorees.

Jayhawks Sam Hubert, Alice Boasso, Addie Coppinger and Lisa Lauschke were four of the 69 Big 12 student-athletes to earn perfect 4.0 GPAs.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Kansas’ honorees are listed below.

Men’s First Team (20)

Hussain Al-Hizam

SaeVheon Alcorn

Zach Bradford

Teddy Buckley

Ben Butler

Ryan Butler

Chase Dornbusch

Colin Dwyer

Quanah Gardiner

Eric Gawlick

Chandler Gibbens

Sam Hubert*

George Letner

John Luder

Konrad Marshall

Michael Melgares

Jelani Pierre

Creed Puyear

Kyle Rogers

Jack Young

Men’s Second Team (5)

Gleb Dudarev

Ivan Henry

Cody Johnson

Tyler Pride

Darius Releford

Women’s First Team (19)

Rylee Anderson

Alexys Barton

Alice Boasso*

Riley Cooney

Addie Coppinger*

Elle Dahlgren

Adia Eberle

Alexandra Emilianov

Toni Englund

Victoria Gorlova

Saudia Heard

Avryl Johnson

Lona Latema

Lisa Lauschke*

Morganne Mukes

Ally Ryan

Jana Shawver

Anna Siemens

Samantha Van Hoecke

Women’s Second Team (5)

Jedah Caldwell

Juliana Castillo

Honour Finley

Mariah Kuykendoll

Bailee Swift