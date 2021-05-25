👟 Kansas Places 49 Individuals on Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field landed 49 student-athletes on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field teams, highlighted by four Jayhawks that earned perfect 4.0 grade point averages, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday.
In total, 435 student-athletes earned recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Team, with the Jayhawks pacing all men’s teams with 25 honorees.
Jayhawks Sam Hubert, Alice Boasso, Addie Coppinger and Lisa Lauschke were four of the 69 Big 12 student-athletes to earn perfect 4.0 GPAs.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.
Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
Kansas’ honorees are listed below.
Men’s First Team (20)
Hussain Al-Hizam
SaeVheon Alcorn
Zach Bradford
Teddy Buckley
Ben Butler
Ryan Butler
Chase Dornbusch
Colin Dwyer
Quanah Gardiner
Eric Gawlick
Chandler Gibbens
Sam Hubert*
George Letner
John Luder
Konrad Marshall
Michael Melgares
Jelani Pierre
Creed Puyear
Kyle Rogers
Jack Young
Men’s Second Team (5)
Gleb Dudarev
Ivan Henry
Cody Johnson
Tyler Pride
Darius Releford
Women’s First Team (19)
Rylee Anderson
Alexys Barton
Alice Boasso*
Riley Cooney
Addie Coppinger*
Elle Dahlgren
Adia Eberle
Alexandra Emilianov
Toni Englund
Victoria Gorlova
Saudia Heard
Avryl Johnson
Lona Latema
Lisa Lauschke*
Morganne Mukes
Ally Ryan
Jana Shawver
Anna Siemens
Samantha Van Hoecke
Women’s Second Team (5)
Jedah Caldwell
Juliana Castillo
Honour Finley
Mariah Kuykendoll
Bailee Swift