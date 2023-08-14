Kansas Places 93 Student-Athletes on the Spring Academic All-Big 12 Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 Spring Academic All-Big 12 Team on Monday, with a total of 846 student-athletes earning the honor. Kansas had 93 student-athletes on the list, with 81 on the first team and 12 on the second team.
Of the 93 student-athletes listed on the team, seven earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the Spring semester. Those student-athletes include Abby Glynn (women’s golf), Melia Martin (rowing), Jackalynn Woelfel (rowing), Makenna Anderson (women’s track and field), Lexy Farrington (women’s track and field), Tori Thomas (women’s track and field) and Satanya Wright (women’s track and field).
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA for their respected academic career or for the two previous semesters. The student-athletes also must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
The Kansas Women’s Track and Field team led the Jayhawks with 23 honorees, followed by rowing and men’s track and field with 22. Softball listed nine student-athletes, while men’s golf and baseball had five apiece. Women’s tennis listed four and women’s golf listed three.
See below for a full list of the honorees.
|Academic All-Big 12 Teams
|First Team (3.20-4.00 GPA)
|Name
|Class
|Sport
|Major(s)
|Kolby Dougan
|Jr.
|Baseball
|Sports Management
|Jake English
|Jr.
|Baseball
|Sports Management
|Stone Evers
|So.
|Baseball
|Business Finance
|Tyler Gerety
|So.
|Baseball
|Business Administration
|Sion Audrain
|Jr.
|Men’s Golf
|Finance
|Davis Cooper
|Jr.
|Men’s Golf
|Sport Management
|Hank Lierz
|RJr.
|Men’s Golf
|Finance
|Johanna Ebner
|So.
|Women’s Golf
|Sport Management
|Abby Glynn*
|Sr.
|Women’s Golf
|Entrepreneurship
|Jordan Rothman
|So.
|Women’s Golf
|Sport Management
|Kai Alexander
|Sr.
|Rowing
|Anthropology
|Ava Black
|So.
|Rowing
|Illustration
|Cameron Boyd
|Jr.
|Rowing
|Exercise Science
|Danielle Brunig
|Sr.
|Rowing
|Geology
|Amber Cayci
|So.
|Rowing
|Communication Studies
|Courtney Costain
|Jr.
|Rowing
|Psychology
|Rylee Crowell
|So.
|Rowing
|Biochemistry
|Laine Draper
|Jr.
|Rowing
|Exercise Science
|Mara Evans
|Jr.
|Rowing
|Biochemistry
|Amber Haden
|Jr.
|Rowing
|Psychology
|Jadyn Jay
|Sr.
|Rowing
|Sport Management Master’s
|Ty Kelly-Martin
|Sr.
|Rowing
|Exercise Science
|Karly Larson
|So.
|Rowing
|Marketing
|Melia Martin*
|So.
|Rowing
|Physical Education
|Audrey Owens
|So.
|Rowing
|Marketing
|Shay Pemberton
|Sr.
|Rowing
|Community Health
|Riley Shoots
|So.
|Rowing
|Illustration
|Emma Steiner
|Jr.
|Rowing
|Human Biology
|Laura Teska
|So.
|Rowing
|Moleculary, Cellular & Developmental Biology
|Grace Wallrapp
|Sr.
|Rowing
|Finance
|Stella Warren
|Jr.
|Rowing
|Exercise Science
|Jackalynn Woelfel*
|So.
|Rowing
|Elementary Education Unified
|Olivia Bruno
|So.
|Softball
|English
|Sophia Buzard
|Jr.
|Softball
|Biology
|Shayna Espy
|Sr.
|Softball
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Lyric Moore
|Jr.
|Softball
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Angela Price
|Jr.
|Softball
|Journalism
|Peyton Renzi
|Sr.
|Softball
|Community Health
|Sara Roszak
|So.
|Softball
|Business Accounting
|Jordan Richards
|Gr.
|Softball
|Master of Business Adminstration
|Roxana Manu
|Sr.
|Women’s Tennis
|Psychology
|Mariana Manyoma Velasquez
|So.
|Women’s Tennis
|Liberal Arts
|Maria Titova
|So.
|Women’s Tennis
|Liberal Arts
|Marcus Freeman
|RFr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Bradley Freidel
|Jr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Sport Management
|Chandler Gibbens
|Jr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Political Science / Accounting
|AJ Green
|Jr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Chemical Engineering
|Sam Hubert
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Mechanical Engineering
|Michael Joseph
|Jr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Sport Management
|Alex Jung
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Pre-Business
|Oleg Klykov
|Jr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Economics
|Cale Littrell
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Ecology, Evolution, & Organismal Biology
|Dimitrios Pavlidis
|RFr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Psychology
|Logan Read
|RFr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Philosophy
|Terry Robinson
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Accounting / Finance
|Clayton Simms
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Sport Management
|Christopher Stone
|RFr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Human Biology
|Mateo Vargas Cataldo
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Business Administration
|Quenton Walion
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Mechanical Engineering
|Peter Walsdorf
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Computer Science/Mathematics
|Cameron Wilmington
|Jr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Marketing
|Makenna Anderson*
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Elementary Education
|Rylee Anderson
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Exercise Science
|Avery Brooks
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Exercise Science
|Caroline Burrow
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Marketing
|Addison Coppinger
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Chemical Engineering
|Lorielle Daniel
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Community Health
|Clare Fallon
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Exercise Science
|Lexy Farrington*
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Molecular, Cellular, & Developmental Biology
|Lauren Heck
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Exercise Science
|Gabrielle Hoke
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Exercise Science
|Avryl Johnson
|Jr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Design
|Kenadi Krueger
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Computer Science
|Lona Latema
|Jr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Alyson Moore
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Sport Management
|Evann Seratte
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Psychology
|Anna Siemens
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Business Administration
|Tori Thomas*
|Jr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Business Administration
|Samantha Van Hoecke
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Molecular, Cellular, & Developmental Biology
|Anna Vedral
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Foreign Language
|Satanya Wright*
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Social Work
|Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
|Stone Hewlett
|Jr.
|Baseball
|Sports Management
|William Duquette
|Jr.
|Men's Golf
|Communication Studies
|Zach Sokolosky
|RJr.
|Men's Golf
|Marketing
|Haleigh Harper
|Sr.
|Softball
|Exercise Science
|Malkia Ngounoue
|Sr.
|Women's Tennis
|Psychology
|Justice Dick
|Sr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Finance
|Eric Gawlick
|Sr.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Chemical Engineering/Business Administration
|Devin Loudermilk
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Psychology
|Treyson True
|So.
|Men’s Track and Field
|Pre-Business
|Kennedy Doakes
|So.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Finance
|Saudia Heard
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Business Analytics
|Faten Laribi
|Sr.
|Women’s Track and Field
|Sports Management