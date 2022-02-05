🏀 Kansas Plays Host to TCU Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball is back at Allen Fieldhouse for its second consecutive game on Sunday, Feb. 6, as the Jayhawks host TCU. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks invite you to join them to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Sunday. The pregame fun zone will include the opportunity to receive autographs, take pictures and play games with other KU women’s teams, including volleyball and softball.

Kansas rides a two-game winning streak into the game following back-to-back victories over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks defeated OSU 68-54 last Saturday in Stillwater before claiming a 65-56 victory over the Cowgirls on Wednesday in Lawrence. With the wins, Kansas secured its first regular-season sweep of OSU since 1995-96, the final season of the Big Eight Conference.

The Jayhawks will now look for another sweep against a TCU team that Kansas defeated 78-72 on Jan. 10, in Fort Worth. That win marked KU’s first road victory over TCU since 2013, which was the Horned Frogs first season in the Big 12. The 2012-13 season is also the only time that Kansas has swept the season series against TCU.

Taiyanna Jackson recorded her second double-double of the season, finishing with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds against Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Jackson also added five blocked shots as she moved into KU’s single-season Top 10 list for blocks with 55 this season.

Holly Kersgieter rebounded from a slow start to finish with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks against OSU on Wednesday. She raised her scoring average to 14.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the Big 12, and she moved into ninth place on KU’s all-time three-point field goal list with 127, two away from Shannon Kite (129; 1990-93) in eighth place. Kersgieter is also closing in on the 1,000-career point milestone, needing 37 points to become the 30th player in program history to score 1,000 points in a Jayhawk uniform.

Chandler Prater has scored 10 or more points in a game six times this season, including twice in the past four games. She scored a career-high 18 points on Jan. 22, against Texas Tech and added 13 points in KU’s first victory over Oklahoma State on Jan. 29. Prater is one of four Jayhawks shooting better than 80 percent from the free throw line, having hit 37-of-46 (80.4%) of her attempts this season.

TCU is on a four-game slide and enters Sunday’s matchup in Lawrence with a record of 6-12, which includes a 2-7 mark in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are ninth in the league in both scoring offense (62.3 ppg) and scoring defense (70.7 ppg). Senior guard Lauren Heard leads the team and ranks seventh in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game.

Kansas and TCU have met 23 times all-time on the hardwood, with 22 coming since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season. The Jayhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak at TCU with a 78-72 victory on Jan. 10. KU will look to complete just its second season sweep against the Horned Frogs, the other coming during TCU’s first season in the league, 2012-13.

Up Next

Kansas is on the road next Wednesday, Feb. 9, to face the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown. Tipoff of that game is set for 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.