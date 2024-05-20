⚾️ Kansas Plays Kansas State in Big 12 Championship Tuesday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Kansas State Tue. 9 a.m. CT LHP Evan Shaw (3-1, 5.54 ERA) RHP Josh Wintroub (2-4, 6.39 ERA)



ARLINGTON, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks will play the Kansas State Wildcats in the opening game of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 9 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks have qualified for the tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2017-19.

Kansas (29-21, 15-15 Big 12) earned the No. 7 seed in the field while Kansas State (31-22, 15-15 Big 12) received the No. 6 seed. Kansas State was seeded above Kansas after winning the head-to-head series earlier this month.

Kansas had eight Jayhawks receive conference honors on Monday, highlighted by true freshman Dominic Voegele being named Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Kansas has been the home to the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Kodey Shojinaga was the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year in 2023 and now Voegele in 2024. Kansas never had a player win Big 12 Freshman of the Year prior to Shojinaga last season and now has won in consecutive years.

In addition to Voegele’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year award, Jake English was voted to the All-Big 12 First Team, Reese Dutton, Shojinaga, and Voegele were selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team and Michael Brooks, Hunter Cranton, Ben Hartl and John Nett were awarded All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Voegele also was selected for the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Kansas State (31-22, 15-15 Big 12) enters the tournament following a series win against BYU. The Wildcats are led offensively by All-Big 12 First Team selection Brady Day who is hitting .333 with 24 extra-base hits this season. Kansas State will have Josh Wintroub on the mound who threw four innings and allowed two runs against the Jayhawks on May 5.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the games on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official X page @KUBaseball.

TICKETS

All-tournament and two-day tickets for the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field are on sale at GlobeLifeField.com/Big12. Single-session tickets are on sale at https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/Big12baseball.

SERIES HISTORY

Kansas and Kansas State have met 386 times, with KU holding a 196-189-1 advantage. The teams met earlier this month in Manhattan and Kansas State won the series. The Jayhawks shutout the Wildcats on Saturday by a score of 4-0 behind a dominant performance from Dominic Voegele. In the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas State holds a 6-3 advantage against Kansas.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue playing in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will play either No. 1-seeded Oklahoma on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. CT or take Wednesday off and advance to Thursday if No. 9-seeded TCU were to beat No. 4-seeded West Virginia on Tuesday. The loser of the game will play the loser of West Virginia and TCU at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday.