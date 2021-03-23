🏀 Kansas Posts an All-Time Best Eight Jayhawks on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Team

IRVING, Texas – Eight Kansas men’s basketball players have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team, announced by the league office Tuesday. The eight selections are the most by Kansas in the 25-year history of the conference surpassing its previous high of five honorees in 1997 and 2006.

Juniors Ochai Agbaji (communication studies) and David McCormack (communication studies) are repeat Academic All-Big 12 selections, with both earning first-team honors this season. Joining the junior duo on the first team is sophomore Christian Braun (communication studies), redshirt-freshman Dajuan Harris (liberal arts and sciences) and redshirt-senior Mitch Lightfoot (masters in sport management). Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honorees include seniors Marcus Garrett (liberal arts and sciences) and Chris Teahan (sport management), and redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson (communication studies).

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better grade point average (GPA) while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible. A total of 58 were recognized on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team, with 42 first team honorees and 16 on the second team.

Kansas has a league-leading 70 all-time Academic All-Big 12 honorees since the inception of the conference in 1996-97. Texas is second with 67, followed by Iowa State (57), Texas Tech (57) and Oklahoma (56). KU has 51 Academic All-Big 12 First Team honorees and 19 second-team selections. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has had 49 student-athletes named Academic All-Big 12, including 35 Jayhawks on the first team.