⛳ Kansas Posts Clean Scorecard and Lowest Round of the Fall Season Sunday at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – Kansas women’s golf shot its lowest round of the fall season with a 5-under 283 in the final round of the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at the Denver Golf Club at Highlands Ranch Sunday.

All four cards that were counted for KU were even par or lower as the 5-under marked the second-lowest round in the 15-team field on Sunday. Most impressive was for all three rounds, Kansas’ five scorecards did not have any holes with a more than bogey score.

“It’s incredible to have a completely clean scorecard of nothing higher than a bogey; all birdies and pars. Absolutely incredible,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “It was a total team effort today. We struck the ball extremely well all week; looking at our second-place finish in par 3s, par 5s and pars. I am so proud of how we finished our fall season today and saving the best round for last. We hit a lot of greens and had a lot of good looks this week.”

As a team, KU started the day in sixth and ended the tournament in sixth with a three-round 867 (+3). KU’s 283 (-5) on Sunday was its lowest round in its four fall events surpassing its 285 (-3) in the second round of the Dick McGuire Invitational, Sept. 13. Only tournament winner Cal Poly shot better than KU in Sunday’s third round as Cal Poly shot 10-under for the day and 15-under for the tourney, eight shots ahead of runner-up East Tennessee State.

Senior Lauren Heinlein shot a 3-under 69 to lead KU Sunday. Her three-round 213 had Heinlein finish tied for seventh in the 87-golfer field, marking her second top-10 finish of the fall and fourth of her career. Freshman Jordan Rothman carded an even-par 72 and tied for 16th with a 217 (+1). Senior Abby Glynn and super-senior Sera Tadokoro both shot 1-under 71 and tied for 39th with a three-round 221 (+5). Senior Pear Pooratanopa finished two shots ahead of Glynn and Tadokoro with a three-round 219 (+3) to tie for 28th.

“Lauren had another solid finish today with a 69 and a tie for seventh finish,” Kuhle said. “Her ball striking was the best I’ve seen this fall, as well as her putting. Jordan and Abby and Sera were also very solid today with 72 and two 71s, respectively.”

For the fall, Kansas finished in the upper half of all four tournaments with and placed 10th or better in all four events. The Jayhawks had four different players record top-10 finishes with Heinlein and Pooratanopa posting two top-10 placings.

“This team has made great strides this fall and Katy (Nahm) and I couldn’t be prouder of how we’ve grown this fall,” Kuhle said. “We’re focused. We work hard, play with confidence, and most importantly our body language, positivity and belief in our games has improved. We have a very bright future ahead and I’m confident that we will continue to make big improvements through this year.”

Kansas will open the spring season January 23-24 at the Match in the Desert Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Grand Canyon, Arizona.