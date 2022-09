🏐 Kansas Pushes No. 1 Texas to First Five Set Match of the Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. โ€“ The Kansas volleyball team put up a fight against No. 1 Texas, but would drop 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9) on Wednesday evening in their first Big 12 match of the season.

KU drops to 10-3 (0-1 Big 12) while Texas continues their win streak 9-0 (1-0 Big 12).

โ€œThereโ€™s a lot of people getting excited about playing for two hours and 40 minutes, but the margin for error against No. 1 Texas is small,โ€ stated head coach Ray Bechard. โ€œWe were uncharacteristic in moments we needed to be solid, so it is disappointing.โ€

Set One

Texas came out with the first point of the match, but Kansas quickly responded with a kill by sophomore London Davis. KU maintained the lead for a bit before the Longhorns were able to take the lead back 8-5. A double block by super-senior Anezka Szabo and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley put the Jayhawks within one, 9-8. Texas extended their lead 14-9 heading into a timeout. It didnโ€™t take long for Dooley to put the Jayhawks within one, 22-21. A double block by Dooley and Szabo tied up the match at 22. An ace by sophomore Camryn Turner allowed Kansas to regain the lead 24-23. Davis closed out the set for a Jayhawks victory 25-23, giving Texas their fourth set loss of the season.

Set Two

KU took an early lead in set two 3-0. Dooley and Davis teamed up for a double block to reject the Longhorns offense. A kill by Szabo advanced the Jayhawks to an 8-4 lead.ย Kansas found their defensive rhythm as Dooley and Szabo turned down the Longhorns attempt for a kill. KU continued their momentum with a block by super-senior Rachel Langs and Dooley, moving the Jayhawks to a 14-9 lead. Back-to-back kills by redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady and Szabo forced a Texas timeout 17-11. The Longhorns attempted a comeback 18-16 before KU called for a timeout of their own. UT would eventually go on a six-point run to take the lead 19-18. Elnady ended the Texas run with a kill of her own. A block by sophomore Caroline Bien and a kill by freshman Katie Dalton took the Jayhawks to victory 25-23.

Set Three

Turner started off set three with an ace, the Jayhawks fourth of the match. Bien took Kansas to a 3-1 lead with a kill. The Longhorns recorded a service ace to take KU ahead 9-6, but the lead didnโ€™t last long as Texas advanced to 11-9. A 6-0 run by the Longhorns was halted after a service error. Turner moved KU within one, 12-11, after a service ace. An attack by Davis was rejected by the Texas defense, allowing the Longhorns to continue the lead 15-12. Langs tallied a kill to close the gap 17-14. The Longhorns were too far gone as they finished set three 25-18.

Set Four

Texas came out with a kill, but Davis and Elnady were able to put Kansas on the board and tie up the set 2-2. UT was able to move ahead 7-5 to take control of set four. Bien made sure to put the Jayhawks within two with a kill, 8-6. Kansas had no choice but to call for a timeout at 11-7. Elnady moved the Jayhawks closer to the Longhorns 14-11. Soon enough, Langs put the ball past the Longhorns defense for a Jayhawk kill, 15-12. A service error by Texas helped Kansas to a side out point and allowed KU to get close to Texas 16-14. A kill by Bien and an ace by freshman Molly McCarthy tied up the set 16-16. The KU momentum was shortly lived after Texas took the lead once again 19-17. A miscommunication between the Longhorn players tied up the set at 19 and made Texas call for a timeout. Elnady was able to earn a kill to put the Jayhawks back into the set 20-20. UT ended up taking set four 25-22, tying the match up at two.

Set Five

For the first time in the 2022 campaign, both Texas and Kansas went into set five. Davis and Dooley created a wall to stop Texas from gaining too much of a lead, tying the set 2-2. Langs recorded the first kill of the set for Kansas as she moved the Jayhawks to 3-3. A kill by Langs put KU within two, 7-5. Elnady was able to move Kansas on the scoreboard to 10-6, but Texas finished out the set 15-9.

Notables

Kansas is the only team who took No. 1 Texas to five sets this season.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawk offense with 15 kills, hitting .209.

Super-senior Anezka Szabo and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley tallied six total blocks in five sets.

Super-senior Rachel Langs and sophomore Caroline Bien recorded 11 kills apiece.

โ€œI think there is a lot to hold onto,โ€ said Bechard. โ€œThe level of play forced them into things they obviously didnโ€™t want to do, but we feel like we left some things on the table tonight. We served tough and I think they worked through their lineup and found their best lineup.โ€

Up Next

The Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to face off against in-state rival Kansas State on September 24 in Bramlage Coliseum. The match will begin at 4 p.m. CT and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.