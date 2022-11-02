🏈 Kansas’ Quentin Skinner Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ Quentin Skinner was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy – awarded to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a Walk-On – the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, is in its 13th year and is given to the most outstanding football player in American who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Skinner is one of seven individuals nominated from the Big 12 Conference and one of 81 players nation-wide. The 2021 winner was center Grant Morgan from the University of Arkansas.

Skinner began his KU career as a walk-on, prior to being awarded a scholarship entering the 2022 season. Now as a redshirt sophomore, Skinner has set season-highs in receptions (17), receiving yards (305) and touchdowns (4) through eight games this season.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2022 winner will on December 5th at 7:00pm CST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.