🏐 Kansas Ranked No. 19 in Final 2021 Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball finished the 2021 season ranked No. 19 in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches poll, which was released on Monday, Dec. 20.

The Jayhawks finished the season with an 18-12 overall record, the first time since 2017 they finished with a winning percentage of .600 or better. The 2021 season also marked the first season since 2017 that the Jayhawks received a bid to the NCAA national tournament.

In the NCAA Tournament, Kansas defeated No. 19 Oregon 3-0 in the first round and No. 20 Creighton 3-1 in the second round to move on to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015. The Jayhawks’ postseason run ended after a 3-0 loss to No. 3 Pittsburgh, who advanced to the national semifinals.

Kansas was one of two previously unranked teams to make it into the final rankings. Illinois finished at No. 16 after being the only other unseeded team to advance to the Sweet 16 in the tournament.

The Big 12 was represented in the final rankings as Kansas was joined by No. 5 Texas and No. 10 Baylor in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Kansas finished the regular season tied for third in the Big 12 at 8-8. They were joined by West Virginia and Iowa State, both also finishing at 8-8. Texas finished first at 15-1 followed by Baylor at 14-2.