⚽️ Kansas Ranked No. 32 Best Program by SoccerWire

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas soccer program was recently ranked the No. 32 best NCAA women’s soccer program by SoccerWire.

KU was the fourth-highest ranked Big 12 program behind West Virginia (No. 14), TCU (No. 30) and Texas (No. 31). The rankings are based on a combination of final United Soccer Coaches Polls and Rating Percentage Index (RPI) from each season.

Kansas will play an exhibition match on Wednesday, Aug. 10 against Arkansas at Rock Chalk Park. Admission for the match is free. The 2022 regular season opens at Rock Chalk Park on Thursday, August 18, hosting Ohio State, the first of 10 home matches on the schedule. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.