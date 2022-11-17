🏊♀️ Kansas Ready for Missouri Invite, Kansas Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming & diving team will split between a pair of meets this week as the divers compete at the Missouri Invite from November 16-18, while the swimmers will face off in the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas at the Capitol Federal Natatorium from November 18-20.
Kansas enters the pair of meets unbeaten, after defeating Nebraska on November 5 by a score of 157-143. Sophomore Lezli Sisung led the team by winning three events, claiming first in the 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke and leading the way in the 200 yard medley relay.
The Missouri Invite will feature the 3-meter dive (Wednesday), 1-meter dive (Thursday) and the Platform dive (Friday) with finals set to compete after the prelims each day. Live results are available on the Meet Mobile cellular app.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks will be in action at the Kansas Classic in Topeka. Last year, Kansas finished in first, scoring 1,191 points. The prelims will begin at 10 a.m. CT on Friday and Saturday, and at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday. The finals will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.
HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile cellular app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page, @KUSwimDive.
UP NEXT
The Jayhawks will continue meet action when they visit Arkansas from January 20-21, 2023.
ORDER OF EVENTS
Friday:
10:00 A.M. (Prelims):
500 Free
200 Individual Medley
50 Free
6:00 P.M. (Finals):
200 Free Relay
500 Free
200 Individual Medley
50 Free
400 Medley Relay
Saturday:
10:00 A.M. (Prelims):
400 Individual Medley
100 Butterfly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
6:00 P.M. (Finals)
200 Medley Relay
400 Individual Medley
100 Butterfly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
800 Free Relay
Sunday:
9:00 A.M. (Prelims):
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Butterfly
1,650 Free
2:30 P.M. (Finals)
1,650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Butterfly
400 Free Relay