🏊‍♀️ Kansas Ready for Missouri Invite, Kansas Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming & diving team will split between a pair of meets this week as the divers compete at the Missouri Invite from November 16-18, while the swimmers will face off in the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas at the Capitol Federal Natatorium from November 18-20.

Kansas enters the pair of meets unbeaten, after defeating Nebraska on November 5 by a score of 157-143. Sophomore Lezli Sisung led the team by winning three events, claiming first in the 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke and leading the way in the 200 yard medley relay.

The Missouri Invite will feature the 3-meter dive (Wednesday), 1-meter dive (Thursday) and the Platform dive (Friday) with finals set to compete after the prelims each day. Live results are available on the Meet Mobile cellular app.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks will be in action at the Kansas Classic in Topeka. Last year, Kansas finished in first, scoring 1,191 points. The prelims will begin at 10 a.m. CT on Friday and Saturday, and at 9 a.m. CT on Sunday. The finals will begin at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile cellular app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page, @KUSwimDive.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will continue meet action when they visit Arkansas from January 20-21, 2023.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday:

10:00 A.M. (Prelims):

500 Free

200 Individual Medley

50 Free

6:00 P.M. (Finals):

200 Free Relay

500 Free

200 Individual Medley

50 Free

400 Medley Relay

Saturday:

10:00 A.M. (Prelims):

400 Individual Medley

100 Butterfly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

6:00 P.M. (Finals)

200 Medley Relay

400 Individual Medley

100 Butterfly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

800 Free Relay

Sunday:

9:00 A.M. (Prelims):

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Butterfly

1,650 Free

2:30 P.M. (Finals)

1,650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Butterfly

400 Free Relay