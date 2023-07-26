⚾ Kansas Receives ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Baseball earned the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the 2022-23 academic year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Kansas was one of four Big 12 schools to receive the honor for the 2022-23 academic year, joined by Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas. The Jayhawks were also one of 130 Division I institutions to be recognized.

To be recognized, teams had to post a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2022-23 academic year. KU earned a 3.29 cumulative GPA for the academic year. Kansas has received the award in three consecutive years, four times in the last five years and five times in program history.

In the spring semester, the baseball program posted a 3.36 cumulative GPA. That mark established a new program record in the non-COVID era.

