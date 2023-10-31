🏈 Kansas Receives First-Ever College Football Playoff Ranking

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff (CFP), Kansas has earned a spot in the CFP’s Top 25 ranking, it was announced Tuesday. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 21 in the first edition of the 2023 CFP ranking, which was revealed live on ESPN.

Since 2014, the CFP has served as the postseason event to determine college football’s national champion on the field. The selection committee releases five rankings during the regular season, ranking teams based on the members’ evaluation of the teams’ performance on the field. Metrics taken into consideration include strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents. The final CFP selections will be made on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Kansas (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) is the Cheez-It National Team of the Week following a 38-33 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma last Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win clinched bowl eligibility for the Jayhawks for the second consecutive season and improved the Jayhawks to 5-0 at home this season. It was also KU’s first victory over a top 10 team since the Jayhawks defeated No. 5 Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl.

Following the win, Kansas returned to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22 and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 23, earning a national ranking for the third time this season. Head coach Lance Leipold, who was named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week on Monday, has guided Kansas into the national rankings for five weeks in the past two seasons. Prior to his arrival, the Jayhawks had not received a Top 25 national ranking since 2009.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a trip to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Jack Trice Stadium. Kick off between KU and ISU is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Two home games remain in the 2023 season, with Kansas set to host Texas Tech on Nov. 11 and Kansas State on Nov. 18. Fans can purchase single-game tickets in advance of game day by clicking here.