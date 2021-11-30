👟 Kansas Relays Returning for Centennial Anniversary in 2023; Postponed in 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today that the Kansas Relays are scheduled to return to Rock Chalk Park on April 13-15, 2023, when KU will celebrate the 100th anniversary since the first running of the Relays in 1923. Due to the ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Kansas Relays will be postponed.

“We are incredibly proud of the history of the Kansas Relays as well as the significance of the event for our university, the sport of track and field, Lawrence and the state of Kansas,” said KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “The Kansas Relays is a signature event with a rich history and we are committed to making the 2023 version the best yet as we honor the 100th anniversary of the Relays.”

“Although it was a disappointing and difficult decision to postpone the 2022 Kansas Relays, we look forward to the opportunity of hosting the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays in 2023,” Head Coach Stanley Redwine said. “It will be a special year in 2023 for the Relays as we honor the centennial anniversary and welcome back great high school, collegiate and professional athletes.”

The University of Kansas has hosted the Kansas Relays every year since 1923, with the exception of 1943-1945 (World War II), 1998-1999 (Stadium renovations) and 2020-2022 (COVID-19).

Throughout the years, the Kansas Relays have welcomed hundreds of Olympic Athletes, National Champions, All-Americans and more, and will host many more to come.

Among the outstanding Jayhawk student-athletes set to return to the track this season, Kansas looks to build upon its history going into the 2021-22 season featuring five All-American returners, school record holders, conference champions and more.

In 2020-21, Kansas made history by becoming the first school to have four pole vaulters of 18 feet in the same season (Zach Bradford, Hussain Al-Hizam, Christian Champen, Kyle Rogers), while the Jayhawks accounted for four of the top-five places at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in the event.

The Jayhawks also return three school record holders from the 2020-21 season, between Bradford (Indoor/Outdoor Pole Vault), Honour Finley (Indoor 600 Yards) and Alexandra Emilianov (Outdoor Shot Put, Discus).

With a veteran unit returning to the fold in 2022, Kansas also welcomes a strong 2021 recruiting class. The Jayhawks will open the 2021-22 indoor season on Saturday, December 4, when they host the Bob Timmons Classic.