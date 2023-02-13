👟 Kansas Relays Tickets on Sale Now

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Tickets are now available for the 100th Anniversary of the Kansas Relays on April 13-15, 2023 at Rock Chalk Park.

Single day and two-day passes are available for as low as $7 single/$12 two if ordered by the Early Bird deadline. Early Bird pricing will expire Friday, April 7th and will increase to the full price on Saturday, April 8th. See below for ticket pricing information and click here to purchase.

Two Day Pass Single Day Reserved $22 (Full Price)/$19 (Early Bird) $15 (Full Price)/$12 (Early Bird) Adult GA $15 (Full Price)/$12 (Early Bird) $10 (Full Price)/$7 (Early Bird) Youth/Senior GA $8 (Full Price)/$5 (Early Bird) $5 (Full Price)/$3 (Early Bird)

This year’s Kansas Relays will mark the centennial anniversary as the University of Kansas has hosted the Kansas Relays every year since 1923 with the exception of 1943-1945 (World War II), 1998-1999 (stadium renovations) and 2020-2022 (COVID-19). Throughout the years, the Kansas Relays have welcomed hundreds of Olympic Athletes, National Champions, All-Americans and more, and will host many more to come.

Not only will the Kansas Relays bring in some of the top high school talent from across the state of Kansas and beyond, and some of the top collegiate teams from across the nation, but it will also welcome a number of former Kansas track & field athletes back to Lawrence to compete.