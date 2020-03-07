🥎 Kansas Remains Perfect in Rock Chalk Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball moves to 4-0 in the Rock Chalk Challenge with a 12-4 win over Kansas City and a 14-8 win against Drake at Arrocha Ballpark inside of Rock Chalk Park.

Game One vs. Kansas City

KU continued its strong offensive output during the Rock Chalk Challenge in its game against Kansas City. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning after senior Miranda Rodriguez hit a three-run home run to center field, her first of the season. The Roos responded by getting three runs of their own in the fourth. However, junior Tarin Travieso did not allow for the momentum to shift in the contest as she began the Jayhawks half of the fourth with her first home run of the 2020 season.

After KC added one more run in the fifth, Kansas put up its biggest inning of the game with a six-run outburst courtesy of home runs by junior Brittany Jackson and redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre to seal the Jayhawks victory.

Game Two vs. Drake

The Kansas offense maintained the momentum it had gained from Kansas City and carried that over into its contest against Drake. The Jayhawks jumped out to a 10-1 lead after four innings of action after exploding for five runs in the fourth inning. However, the Bulldogs weren’t looking to go away that easily as they responded with a seven-run fifth inning to make it a three-run ballgame.

Freshman Madison Hirsch responded in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run smash to left field to give Kansas the five-run advantage. Senior Hailey Reed came in to shut the door on the Bulldogs with two scoreless innings to cap off the Jayhawks’ victory.

Key Statistics

Kansas’ 16 walks against Drake were the most in program history for a single game and are tied for seventh overall in NCAA Division I’s history.

Junior Brittany Jackson went 2-for-3 (.667) with one home run, three RBI and three runs against Kansas City.

Freshman Madison Hirsch finished 4-for-6 (.667) with one home run, four RBI and three runs combined in the two games.

Redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre finished 3-for-7 (.429) with one home run, with five RBI and five runs in the two games.

Sophomore Lexy Mills got her second win of the season against Kansas City. She pitched 5.0 innings and had five strikeouts.

Freshman Tatum Goff received her fifth win of the season against Drake. She finished with four strikeouts in her 5.0 innings of work.

