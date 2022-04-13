🥎 Kansas Returns to Big 12 Play at Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Softball Team will head to Stillwater, Okla. this weekend for a three-game series against No. 6 Oklahoma State.

The first game of the Big 12 matchup is set for 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 14 and will continue on Friday with another 6 p.m. CT first pitch. The series will conclude on Saturday with a 12 p.m. game on Saturday.

The Cowgirls lead the series 77-47 overall over the Jayhawks, including 24-13 in Stillwater. The last time the two teams met, Kansas snapped an 11-game losing streak when it upset the then No. 10 Oklahoma State squad 7-4 in the opening game of the series. Oklahoma State went on to win the series 2-1.

Kansas is coming off of a 6-4 victory over Kansas City on Tuesday night. A sixth inning two-run homer from freshman Sara Roszak pulled the Jayhawks ahead and lights-out pitching from freshman Katie Brooks closed out the game in the top of the seventh.

Junior Ashlyn Anderson currently leads the Jayhawks in hits with 41. She also leads in doubles with 13 and home runs with 10. Sophomore Lyric Moore leads the team with a .396 batting average. Freshman Olivia Bruno recorded her first triple of her career on Tuesday against Kansas City and added two more RBI to her count.

Oklahoma State is currently 31-7 overall and 8-1 in Big 12 play. The Cowgirls have won 25 of their last 28 games. Miranda Elish is batting .423, slugging .923 and leads all Cowgirls in home runs (four) and RBI (13) against Big 12 opponents. Sydney Pennington has started every game of her career and has gotten a hit in 16 of her last 20 games.

Oklahoma State pitcher Kelly Maxwell is averaging 12.5 strikeouts per seven innings which puts her in second nationally. Sophomore Katelynn Carwile has at least one hit in 19 of her last 25 games and has tallied 12 multi-hit games on the season to lead the team.

All games of the weekend series will be available to watch on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.