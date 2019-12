🚣‍♀️ Kansas Rowing Announces 2019-20 Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s rowing announced its schedule for the 2019-2020 spring season that features five races and two scrimmages.

Kansas will kick-off the season at the Ryder-Den Besten Cup, which was formerly known as the Cooper Sprints, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Cooper River Park, New Jersey.

The Jayhawks will face-off against Kansas State in the annual Dillions Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.